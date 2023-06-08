Report probes the questions policymakers might not be asking about EVs | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Whether it is upper car prices for customers or force on the electrical grid, a client workforce hopes its new document provides politicians and policymakers a couple of questions to contemplate.

The concept starters are integrated in Consumer Energy Alliance’s “Freedom to Fuel: Embracing Consumer Choice in the Automotive Marketplace” document, which famous it’s “increasingly clear that policymakers are not fully considering all the implications of aggressively mandating EVs.”

“What it’s meant to do is actually be a conversation starter and help present these policy considerations that are either being completely ignored on purpose by policymakers or ones that they might not even think to address,” CEA Midwest Executive Director Chris Ventura advised The Center Square.

“When you’ve got states that are looking at mandates for EV sales or anything like that, the policy discussions are often happening in a vacuum, where legislators or regulators aren’t actually taking a total picture of what their policy decisions might mean,” Ventura stated. “So, is there enough electric generating capacity? Is there enough transmission capacity?”

Last month, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation launched a document caution of a “top possibility of power emergencies throughout height summer season prerequisites” in lots of portions of the nation.

Any issues about shifting towards EVs have not stopped Georgia officers from focused on them to put money into the Peach State. In pronouncing an EV-related funding this week, Gov. Brian Kemp stated it could assist Georgia “on the path to becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation.”

“This emerging industry continues to bring historic levels of new jobs and investment to communities all over the state, thanks to our highly-skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure network,” Kemp stated in a Tuesday announcement.

When requested whether or not the governor has any issues about the heavy focal point on EVs and connected firms, particularly because it rather ties Georgia to uncommon earth components and the international locations that mine them, a spokesman stated Kemp “is taking a market-based approach to E-mobility investments in Georgia.”

“The belief is that we have the environment for these companies to succeed and if they are looking for a place to set up operations, Georgia is the place for them to do business,” the spokesman stated in an e mail to The Center Square. “However, in no way are we wanting to push the market in any one direction or impose EV adoption on Georgians.”

The spokesman added: “By artificially forcing the market and adoption in a specific direction, you run into additional headaches that otherwise might’ve been preventable,” akin to “infrastructure issues” and “workforce shortages.”

To assist with the infrastructure, in September, the Federal Highway Administration signed off on Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan and despatched kind of $130 million to the state. The Georgia Department of Transportation is tasked with making plans how the state will roll out electrical car charging infrastructure.

Last month, in touting the announcement of a joint LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group electrical car battery plant in Georgia, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, stated incentives integrated in the Inflation Reduction Act have been meant to extend home production.

“Those manufacturing incentives require that a certain share of the batteries that power electric vehicles be produced in North America, and the purpose of that manufacturing incentive is to generate outcomes just like this one — to pull investment to the United States up and down the supply chain, reduce our dependence on imports from China and bring jobs and manufacturing capacity to the United States,” the senator stated.

However, the document notes that China “controls the processing and refinement” of 58% of lithium, 65% of cobalt and 87% of uncommon earth components — all required for EV manufacturing.

“We are pro-American manufacturing, 100%. We think that we can manufacture things better here in this country than any other country on Earth,” Ventura stated. “But when you’re looking at just attracting battery plants, what’s key to remember is the battery plant in Georgia or in Kentucky or in Ohio or in Michigan or wherever that battery plant is located here in the United States, that’s the final product.

“The battery pack that comes out and is going into the automobile, that is the ultimate product, however what is not talked about is what if truth be told has to enter that battery plant,” Ventura added. “Whether it is lithium, nickel, cobalt, no matter your uncommon earths are, that is in reality the starting of the EV provide chain. And while you take a look at our dependence on important minerals and uncommon earths, 90% of maximum of your uncommon earths and important minerals are both mined, subtle or processed in China.

“And when you look at the geopolitical implications of having the end of the battery supply chain be where you have no access to domestically sourced minerals to actually begin the process, you have a significant issue.”