Repercussions from ComEd corruption convictions spill onto House floor | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois is in the national spotlight for the wrong reasons following the guilty verdicts in the Commonwealth Edison bribery trial.

A jury convicted all four defendants on all counts in the case in which prosecutors alleged they were involved in a scheme to gain former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s support for legislation that would benefit the utility’s bottom line.

- Advertisement -

After the trial, one juror admitted the tainted history of Illinois politics was on the minds of the 12-person jury.

The reaction from the guilty verdicts spilled onto the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives Wednesday.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said it took everyday Illinois citizens to do what the House Majority has failed to address.

- Advertisement -

“God bless these jurors,” Wilhour said. “God bless these everyday citizens that had the guts and the common sense to do what the Democrats in this body have steadfastly refused to do.”

Wilhour noted that ethics reforms are so weak in Illinois that the Legislative Inspector General resigned in disgust because she couldn’t do her job.

Carol Pope noted in her July 2021 resignation letter that lawmakers did nothing to help her with investigations during the 2020 legislative session.

- Advertisement -

“This last legislative session demonstrated true ethics reform is not a priority,” Pope said. “The LIG has no real power to effect change or shine a light on ethics violations. The position is essentially a paper tiger.”

Madigan is scheduled to go to trial in April of next year on several charges, including racketeering, bribery and official misconduct.

Wilhour asked House Democrats what will it take for them to finally act on weeding out corruption in Springfield.

“Maybe when your former speaker Michael Madigan goes to jail his successor will be spurred to action,” he said. “I hope so, the people hope so, and with this verdict it’s just the beginning, but they put all of us on notice, and I hope we hear them.”