Remains identified as missing retired Dallas firefighter who disappeared in 2017

Authorities in Hunt County have introduced that human stays found out in past due 2020 had been identified as belonging to Michael Chambers, a retired Dallas firefighter who disappeared in March 2017 underneath mysterious instances. The stays had been discovered in Rains County, TX, and after being recovered by means of the Texas Rangers and the Rains County and Hunt County sheriff’s places of work, they had been despatched to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth for exam. DNA effects had been not too long ago acquired, offering id.

Michael Chambers (Hunt County)

Sheriff Terry Jones of Hunt County mentioned in a written commentary, “I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family…Mr. Chambers’ family have waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure.” At the time of his disappearance, Chambers was once 70 years previous. Investigators had been looking forward to the id procedure, as a few of Chambers’ assets had been missing from his Quinlan-area belongings on the time of his disappearance.

Then-Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks mentioned in 2017 that “a small amount of blood” was once discovered in Chambers’ workshop however that there have been no indicators of a fight. It continues to be unclear whether or not Chambers turned into injured and walked away in search of lend a hand or whether or not he was once taken. Chambers retired from Dallas Fire-Rescue in 2008, and his case stays underneath investigation.