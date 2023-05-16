Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Regulators want to recall 67 million airbag parts. The manufacturer refused. Now what?

Federal protection regulators have directed a Tennessee manufacturer to recall air-bag inflaters utilized in more or less 67 million automobiles over issues that bits of steel may just explode when the air bag is activated, developing an harm possibility even in reasonably minor crashes.

Seven air-bag ruptures involving accidents led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to tentatively conclude that the inflaters represented a “defect related to motor vehicle safety.” It then demanded ARC Automotive of Knoxville to factor a recall.

This more or less request usually sparks a recall, mavens say. But ARC Automotive refused, as a substitute accusing the regulator of overstepping its authority whilst refuting the central conclusions underpinning the recall request.

Here’s what car-owners must know.



