Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Florida

Rebekah Jones’ son charged in Florida under law making threats a crime

The Florida law that resulted in the arrest of a Navarre youngster who deputies say threatened to “shoot up” a college on social media doesn’t imagine whether or not the danger was once in reality performed. Putting threats in writing the place other folks can see them is sufficient to warrant arrest.   

The 13-year-old son of former congressional candidate and state knowledge scientist Rebekah Jones was once arrested by means of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office remaining week and charged with making written, digital danger of a mass taking pictures/terrorism act. Deputies say the boy made more than one threats about taking pictures and killing other folks at Holley Navarre Middle School on other social media websites and that a selection of different teenagers noticed and gained the messages from his account.

According to deputies, the teenager have been a pupil on the college, however had just lately left and was once homeschooled on the time of the alleged threats.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Alderman discusses an arrest as Sheriff Bob Johnson looks on Feb. 5, 2021.

An incident file alleges that the 13-year-old made repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab scholars who angered him.



