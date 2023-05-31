Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows

In this symbol taken from police frame digital camera video supplied by way of the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office, a automobile is going airborne after riding up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia freeway, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lowndes County, Ga. The Nissan Altima used to be introduced 120 ft (37 meters) down the freeway, in line with a police file. The motive force, a 21-year-old lady from Florida, used to be taken to South Georgia Medical Center with severe accidents. (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office by the use of AP)

VALDOSTA, Georgia — It looks as if a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan rockets into the air after riding up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia freeway. And the entire crash is stuck on video by way of an officer’s frame digital camera.

Shocked motorists and regulation enforcement watched in horror because the Nissan Altima used to be introduced 120 ft (37 meters) down the freeway in Lowndes County, in line with police file at the May 24 crash.

The motive force used to be a 21-year-old lady from Florida, the file says. She used to be taken to South Georgia Medical Center with severe accidents, Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd mentioned Wednesday.

After touchdown the other way up, the Nissan struck some other automobile then tumbled finish over finish ahead of coming to a relaxation 23 ft down the roadway, the file mentioned. Even ahead of the auto stops, the officer whose frame cam recorded the crash starts sprinting to render assist to the bothered motorists.

A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy used to be hit by way of flying particles, however his accidents weren’t life-threatening.

The tow truck, described as a roll-back wrecker, used to be parked in the left lane with its emergency lighting activated, the twist of fate file mentioned. Authorities have been at the scene responding to an previous incident.

Georgia State Patrol Lt. Crystal Zion informed WSB-TV that the crash underscores the significance of Georgia’s “Move Over” Law.

“When you see those lights to slow down, move over,” she mentioned.