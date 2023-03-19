RCB star Ellyse Perry explains her decision of choosing cricket over football

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is broadly onsidered to be one of essentially the most gifted and a hit feminine athletes on the planet. She is understood for her accomplishments in each cricket and football. In reality, Perry is the one girls’s cricketer who has performed in each the FIFA World Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Notably, Perry used to be the midfielder within the Australian girls’s nationwide football workforce, sometimes called the Matildas. She used to be pursuing each sports activities earlier than a degree got here the place the Wahroonga-born star had to select one career between the 2.

In a video uploaded to RCB’s YouTube channel, Perry has lately printed what she did when her football membership gave the ultimatum of choosing one game between football and cricket. The New South Wales cricketer mentioned she stored taking part in football for slightly longer earlier than deciding to change. Perry mentioned it used to be an excellent signal for Women’s game because the alternatives had been by some means equivalent and each football and cricket had been on the upward thrust.

“Yeah that was a really special time in women’s sport and unfortunately I got to keep playing football professionally for a little bit longer but I think I always sort of saw it as the fact that if I ever reached a point where it wasn’t possible to play both then that was like a really great thing for for women’s sport. I always wanted to make the most being able to play both and you know have some pretty amazing experiences. I certainly absolutely loved it but I guess there’s like a bit of an evolution for the sport and you know even on a personal level to be able to then like focus solely on on one sport and earn a living from it,” mentioned Perry .

Perry additionally mirrored on how some distance the sport has evolved as to start with it used to be within the growing segment and folks had different jobs too however issues had been modified and now its a complete skilled game.

“It sort of just came came with that timing and you know I don’t think women’s sports look back yeah look in all the amazing things that have happened since then. I think I feel lucky to have kind of sat on both sides where you know it was probably a point where you know things were still developing and they were kind of like in pretty part-time and semi-professional and everyone had other jobs to you know where we are now where it’s full-time professional and girls are absolutely killing it in all kinds of sports,” added Perry.

Source: WomenCricket.com