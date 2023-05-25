Ravens’ Lamar Jackson confirms he will run less in Todd Monken’s offense: ‘Running can only take you so far’





Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has just lately suffered accidents and gone through a metamorphosis in offensive coordinators. As a end result, it’s been extensively anticipated that Jackson will center of attention extra on his arm and less on his legs in the approaching season. During media interviews at OTAs, Jackson showed that he will run less in 2023, expressing pleasure about what he has observed from Todd Monken’s offense so a ways. According to Jackson, operating can only take a participant so a ways in the fashionable NFL, and the usage of his arm will most probably be an important shifting ahead.

Monken, the brand new Ravens offensive coordinator, has additionally spoken about his plans for Jackson in the approaching season. Monken believes that the extra proficient gamers surrounding the quarterback, the less he has to shoulder the weight. In different phrases, Jackson’s teammates will want to step up and obtain the ball to show off their talents. Monken acknowledges that Jackson has a novel set of talents, and operating is a big weapon for each Jackson and the workforce. However, with extra enjoy and age, Monken recognizes that it is very important to scale back the weight on Jackson’s shoulders.

Monken drew comparisons between Jackson and Brett Favre, who was once well-known for his gunslinger mentality and thread-the-needle passes all through his Hall of Fame profession. Favre’s risk-taking contributed to an excessive amount of luck for himself and his groups, nevertheless it additionally resulted in pricey interceptions, in particular in NFC name video games. Jackson’s operating has been an important part of his sport, nevertheless it has additionally ended in accidents and neglected video games.

- Advertisement -

As Jackson and Monken have hinted, Jackson’s arm will be relied upon extra closely in the approaching season. Jackson has demonstrated a top stage of passing accuracy right through his profession, main the NFL in landing passes all through his MVP season. The addition of three-time Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round select Zay Flowers to the Ravens’ receiving corps will additionally assist.

Monken has been reticent to show an excessive amount of concerning the Ravens’ offense for the approaching season. He acknowledges the significance of having the ability to unfold the sphere and use each blade of grass. Ultimately, Monken is taken with the usage of each participant at the workforce to their fullest extent, lowering the weight on Jackson’s shoulders, and making sure that the workforce succeeds in 2023.



