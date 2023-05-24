Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
Texas

Rangers prospect Jack Leiter struggles with walks in latest start for AA Frisco

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Rangers prospect Jack Leiter struggles with walks in latest start for AA Frisco


Jack Leiter’s efficiency in his latest start for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday is just a little tough to gauge.

On one hand, Leiter held warring parties Arkansas to just one hit. However, he allowed extra unfastened baserunners than in any earlier start in his younger profession. Frisco controlled to win the sport with a 2-1 scoreline.

- Advertisement -

The quantity two total select in the 2021 draft, Jack Leiter, allowed seven walks and hit a batter right through his 4 innings in the sport. He allowed a minimum of one unfastened baserunner in each and every inning. Despite that, he restricted the wear to just a unmarried run earlier than achieving his pitch prohibit via the fourth inning. Jack Leiter threw 93 pitches right through his 4 innings, only one shy of his skilled prime of 94, which he achieved two times in the former season.

Jack Leiter walked the primary two batters of the sport, in the end conceding a run on a sacrifice fly in the primary inning. He struck out 4, which was once a season-low.

In his earlier 4 begins, Jack Leiter allowed handiest 4 runs on 10 hits in a complete of 12 innings, ensuing in 29 strikeouts. During this stretch, he walked 12 batters.

- Advertisement -

For further Rangers protection, you’ll seek the advice of The Dallas Morning News right here
.

Sign up for our Rangers e-newsletter via clicking or tapping right here.

Previous article
Target Pride Collection 2023: some LGBTQ merchandise REMOVED from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
Next article
Cook County sheriff wants to repeal ‘essential movement’ aspect of SAFE-T Act | Illinois

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks