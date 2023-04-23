Rangers beat Oakland 3-18 at home









The Texas Rangers participant, Adolis García, made historical past on Saturday night time, May twenty second, together with his first three-homer sport and career-high 8 RBIs, completing the night time 5 for five. His 7th and ultimate home run of the season increased his general bases to 16, making him the 3rd participant since 1901 to reach at least 16 general bases, 3 homers, 8 RBIs, and 5 runs in a sport. García introduced two-run photographs within the first, 3rd and 5th innings that had been all over the place 400 toes whilst build up a 13-2 lead. García’s 2d likelihood at his fourth homer of the night time resulted in a double, and his ultimate hit was once additionally a double that may have scored every other run, however García selected to prevent at 2d base, thereby, protecting Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez’s membership report of 9 RBIs in a sport set in 1999.