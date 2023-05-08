Rajkummar Rao set to rock the stage as co-host for IIFA Rocks 2023 : Bollywood News

Excitement is in the air as the IIFA Rocks 2023 is round the nook. Andas in keeping with the newest buzz, the proficient Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao might be serving as a co-host. The actorknown for his flexible performances easy charmis set to upload a brand new spark to the glamorous night.

Rajkummar Rao set to rock the stage as co-host for IIFA Rocks 2023

Rajkummar Rao’s presence as a number is certain to carry a contemporary viewpoint power to the IIFA Rocks 2023. The actorwho has received accolades for his performances in motion pictures like StreeNewton Omertahas all the time been favored for his wit sense of humour.

The IIFA Rocks have all the time been recognized for their glitz glamourwith Rajkummar Rao co-hosting the eventone can be expecting an evening stuffed with surprises leisure. The two-day extravaganza is set to be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas IslandAbu Dhabi on 26 27 May 2023. Fans Bollywood fans from all over the place the global are eagerly taking a look ahead to the eventas it guarantees to be a memorable one.

The IIFA Rocks match is a prelude to the major awards rite makes a speciality of the tune style of Indian cinema. The match has been recognized to show off a few of the best possible performances from Bollywood’s main artists guarantees to be an evening stuffed with leisure.

