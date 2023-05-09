



Rain pounds Houston, dangerous driving conditions | Latest … Fox Weather

The Houston house is recently experiencing an important rainfall that has ended in dangerous driving conditions. Fox Weather stories that the precipitation is inflicting flash flooding in some portions of the Texas town.

Motorists are urged to workout warning and steer clear of driving via flooded spaces, because the water ranges can upward push unexpectedly and turn out to be treacherous. The heavy rain may be disrupting site visitors in some places, which would possibly result in delays and possible injuries.

The critical climate conditions are anticipated to persist for the following couple of hours, that means that citizens must stay vigilant and take important precautions to stick secure. If you will have to power, be sure you keep up-to-date on the newest site visitors stories and highway closures.

So, in case you are dwelling in Houston or making plans to consult with the town, test the elements forecast ahead of venturing out and take into accout to at all times prioritize protection over comfort.