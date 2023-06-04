Raiders’ Davante Adams says Patriots didn’t feature Jakobi Meyers ‘as much as maybe he should have been’

Davante Adams had an excellent first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, placing up large numbers with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards, and a league-high 14 landing catches. This degree of manufacturing is what we have come to be expecting from Adams all the way through his time with the Green Bay Packers. Jakobi Meyers, his new teammate, had moderately much less thrilling manufacturing all the way through his time with the New England Patriots. In his ultimate season, Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards and a career-high six ratings, following seasons of 26-359-0, 59-729-0, and 83-866-2.

However, Adams sees nice doable in Meyers and believes that he used to be underused via his earlier workforce. “I didn’t see him featured as much as maybe he should have been based on what I saw when [the Patriots] came here and we practiced against them [last summer], and so far what I’ve seen from him now,” mentioned Adams this week, in keeping with the Las Vegas Sun. Adams is worked up to paintings with Meyers and sees him as a professional with a large number of gear at the box. He additionally believes that Meyers’ mentality in opposition to the sport as a somewhat younger participant is spectacular.

Meyers’ trainer, Josh McDaniels, who coached him all the way through his first 3 years within the NFL with the New England Patriots, is aware of that Meyers has already exceeded expectancies as an undrafted unfastened agent. However, Meyers has the chance to do much more together with his transfer to Las Vegas. “It doesn’t matter how you get somewhere, it just matters what you do once you get there,” mentioned McDaniels. Throughout his time with Meyers, McDaniels noticed his nice perspective and paintings ethic, which performed an important function in Meyers’ choice to transport to Las Vegas and play for the Raiders.

On his phase, Meyers has modified his opinion about McDaniels’ training taste over time, spotting the have an effect on that he had on his expansion each as a soccer participant and as a person. “When I first met Josh, he was just pushing me. Maybe at the time I wasn’t his biggest fan, but looking back on my career, he helped me grow as a football player and as a man, so it definitely played a big part as far as me choosing to come here,” Meyers mentioned.