Raghav Juyal got paid Rs 1.2 crore for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan : Bollywood News

The Eid free up of Salman KhanKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured a large ensemble solid with a few of them making their large Bollywood debuts with this motion entertainer. Raghav Juyalwho has featured in some movies within the pastplayed a key position on this masala film it kind of feels the actor additionally got paid handsomely for the similar. From what we hearthe dancer grew to become actor supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his section within the Pooja HegdeShehnaaz Gill starrer.

An insider showed the detailsadding“Raghav Juyal was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth his incredible relatability with the digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host now an actor”.

Readers would recall that Raghav made his debut within the leisure business with a dance fact display won status for his sluggish movement dance strikes got nicknamed because the King of Slow Motion. In the film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanRaghav performs the position of some of the more youthful brothers of Salman Khan in addition to Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigamalso essaying the position of his brothers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured Pooja Hegde as Salman Khan’s main woman while Shehnaaz Gill essayed the position of Raghav’s love passion. The movie additionally featured Palak Tiwari Vinali Bhatnagar as the affection pursuits of Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam respectively. The filmwhich additionally featured Jagapathi BabuVenkatesh DaggubatiBhumika Chawla in pivotal rolesreleased on April 21.

Apart from thisRaghav Juyal could also be gearing up for some extra upcoming initiatives which incorporates two movies beneath the Guneet Monga manufacturing in addition to Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

