Public Safety Commission chair joins family’s calls for more information on Austin Police shooting death

Photo by ATXN. Moonesinghe’s mother, Ruth, and eldest brother, Mark address the Public Safety Commission

The chair of the Public Safety Commission on Monday joined the family of a man fatally shot by Austin police in calling for more information from Chief Joseph Chacon.

The comments from Chair Rebecca Bernhardt came during Monday’s meeting, after a public communication from the mother and brother of Rajan Moonesinghe. Moonesinghe, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, was shot by Austin police outside his home in November.

Moonesinghe’s family believes he was shot while searching his own home for an intruder. Ring camera footage of the event shows Moonesinghe looking into his home from his porch while carrying a rifle. The family denies initial reports that characterized Moonesinghe as being in the midst of a mental health episode at the time of the shooting.

Moonesinghe’s mother, Ruth, and eldest brother, Mark, addressed the commission to reiterate their family’s calls for more transparency and accountability from APD in the case. The Moonesinghe family has asked APD to complete the investigation and release their findings.

Ruth Moonesinghe said APD is still in possession of Rajan’s cell phones, which she was told are needed for the investigation. The family is also calling for the complete release of the body camera and dashcam footage.

“The body camera video and the complete security camera footage would give clarity to the unfolding of this horrible tragedy,” said Ruth Moonesinghe, adding that her son died “worse than we tolerate for animals today.”

The family has questioned why Moonesinghe was handcuffed after being shot eight times and not rendered medical aid. It is also asking for a review into the department’s training policies and how they may be changed to prevent future shootings by APD.

“When the officer arrived, de-escalation techniques were not used,” Mark Moonesinghe said. “My brother was a very compliant person. If an officer had asked him to lower the weapon, had identified themselves, we’re 100 percent sure that Rajan would’ve done so.”

After the Moonesinghe testimony, Bernhardt gave a tearful speech echoing the family’s request for more transparency from APD.

“I am done sitting here and watching moms get angry and watch stone-faced representatives of the city stare back at them,” she said. “I understand your job just fine and you’re not doing it. Please, I’m asking Chief Chacon and Chief of Staff (Robin) Henderson to provide the family with all the information they’re asking of you about this case.”

APD did not respond to a request for comment by the Austin Monitor as of press time.

