Proposed bill could use untrained citizens for border protection

HB 20 would give citizens in a brand new border protection unit the facility to arrest and detain. Critics say it will be made up of ‘vigilantes.’

AUSTIN, Texas — The Mexican American Legislative Caucus says law that will create a brand new “Border Protection Unit” would give energy to what it calls “roaming vigilantes.”

And the gang's chair, State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, says the bill would affect Texans throughout all the state, now not simply alongside the border.

“So, when we think about Dallas, these civilians who are untrained could set up check points in our own city, questioning us as Americans about our, whether we are citizens or not and without consequence,” the Democrat warned on Inside Texas Politics.

Among different issues, HB 20 would permit “Border Protection Unit” officials to arrest, detain and deter folks crossing the border illegally. And this might be allowed “within the state of Texas.”

But one of the vital language that almost all alarmed Rep. Neave Criado and different immigrant advocates is that which provides officials within the unit immunity from prison and civil legal responsibility for approved movements. The Democrat claims even some Republicans are fascinated about that provision.

“You’re going to have these civilians, non-law enforcement, that are going to be able to set up shop throughout the state, be able to pull people over,” she advised us. “They can, under the law, arrest, detain, repel even citizens. That’s going to create a mess for our local law enforcement to clean up, which is of significant concern.”

Neave Criado says the bill could additionally harm officer recruitment for police departments around the state already brief on manpower.

We've requested the bill's creator, Rep. Matt Schaeffer, R-Tyler, to enroll in us on Inside Texas Politics a large number of occasions over the previous couple of weeks. But his place of work has advised us each time that the Republican is simply too busy to enroll in us.