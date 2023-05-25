Prompts to Try Asking ChatGPT

Welcome again to On Tech: A.I., a pop-up publication that teaches you about synthetic intelligence, the way it works and the way to use it.

A couple of months in the past, my colleagues Cade Metz and Kevin Roose defined the interior workings of A.I., together with chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard. Now we’re again with a brand new undertaking: to permit you to be told to use A.I. to its complete attainable.

People from all walks of existence — scholars, coders, artists and accountants — are experimenting with how to use A.I. equipment. Employers are posting jobs searching for people who find themselves adept at the use of them. Pretty quickly, if now not already, you’ll have the danger to use A.I. to streamline and strengthen your paintings and private existence.

As The Times’s private tech columnist, I’m right here to permit you to determine how to use those equipment safely and responsibly to strengthen many portions of your existence.