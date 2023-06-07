Prince Harry back in court to testify in lawsuit accusing U.K. tabloids of phone hacking

London – Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made his means to London’s High Court for the second one consecutive day on Wednesday to testify in his lawsuit towards Britain’s Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). As the second one son of Britain’s King Charles III, the 38-year-old is accusing the tabloid writer of illegally collecting information about him, together with alleged voicemail hacking.

A comic strip presentations Prince Harry in U.Okay. court on Tuesday, June 6 2023.

Julia Quenzler by the use of BBC News



During Tuesday’s listening to, Harry expressed his resolution to use the case to put a forestall to the “madness” of news organizations the usage of unlawful techniques to download non-public information to promote newspapers.

- Advertisement -

Stay up to date with Prince Harry’s testimony in London’s High Court by means of following the reside updates beneath.