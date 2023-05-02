Price of Priyanka Chopra`s 11.6-carat Bulgari necklace will leave you in shock







Actress Priyanka Chopra twinned with husband Nick Jonas as they walked the Met Gala carpet in New York on May 1. The couple had been observed in a black-and-white outfit. Priyanka complemented her outfit with a lovely diamond necklace through Bulgari, the image of which she additionally shared on her Instagram tales.

But the associated fee of the diamond necklace sported through the diva will leave you in shock. While it isn’t surprising that celebrities incessantly put on pricey jewelry and outfits at occasions, the diamond necklace is costs at a whopping Rs 204 crore. The 11.6 carat diamond commentary piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond – the most important in Bulgari – completely complementing her horny black robe with thigh-high slit from type clothier, Valentino. Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the color black for his or her look. The commentary piece is claimed to visit public sale at Sotheby`s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.

This yr`s theme is `Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty`, in response to the brand new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the paintings of the enduring clothier. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 on the age of 85, spent a long time developing garments for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his personal namesake label.

On the paintings entrance, Priyanka has been garnering so much of accolades for her not too long ago launched streaming collection `Citadel` in which she stars reverse Richard Madden.

