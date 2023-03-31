Previewing the men’s and women’s Final Fours, plus the new rules are already changing MLB

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS

They say the whole thing’s larger in Texas, and that is for sure the case with a HUGE weekend of faculty basketball on deck. The women’s Final Four in Dallas starts this night, and the males apply in Houston day after today.

Let’s get started on the women’s aspect, and that implies beginning with Iowa celebrity Caitlin Clark, who claimed each Naismith and AP participant of the 12 months awards. She’s coming off a 40-point triple-double in opposition to Louisville in the Elite Eight, and our Isabel Gonzalez wrote a stupendous characteristic on Clark, an Iowa local, pleasurable her “destiny.”

Meanwhile, the Final Four is not anything new to Dawn Staley and South Carolina, who are making their 3rd immediately travel. Staley continues to steer and encourage in a novel approach, Isabel writes.

Gonzalez: “‘These are young people we mentor and lead. We help them navigate through life right now and when they leave you. That’s a heavy load,’ she said. … Staley doesn’t just focus on helping her own team. In 2021, she sent pieces of the Gamecocks’ 2017 championship net to other Black women coaching Division I basketball as a way to share her accomplishment and encourage others to keep fighting for their dreams.”

Iowa-South Carolina has all the makings of an epic semifinal, and so does LSU (at the back of Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese) in opposition to Virginia Tech. You can learn up on all 4 groups right here.

On the men’s aspect, Chip Patterson has what you wish to have to learn about every of the 4 groups: San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, Miami and UConn. Much has been made about UConn’s dominance, Miami’s resurgence and FAU’s Cinderella story. But what about San Diego State?

The Aztecs have fairly the tale of their very own after their dominant 2020 squad by no means were given to compete for a identify after COVID-19 canceled the Tournament. Many of the gamers on that crew are additionally in this one. Our David Cobb has the tale.

So, who is profitable all of it? Our professionals have made their alternatives, and it is unanimous. Here’s what else to understand:

MLB Opening Day takeaways: New rules have large have an effect on, Judge homers, extra ⚾





Getty Images



This MLB season seems to be and feels other than some other due to a bunch of rule adjustments — pitch clocks, larger bases and shift restrictions — and let me be the first one to inform you: It. Is. Awesome.

How superior? Let our R.J. Anderson smash it down for you.

Anderson: “The two main metrics on everyone’s radar coming into Thursday were how long would games last and how many stolen bases would teams attempt… The average length of the 15 games was two hours and 45 minutes. For reference, last season’s average game lasted three hours and three minutes… As for stolen bases, teams went 21 for 23 on those. That works out to 1.53 attempts per game. Last season, teams attempted 0.67 stolen bases per game.”

As for some doubtful “first” honors associated with the new rules…

Some issues appeared the similar, even though. Aaron Judge homering is not anything new, and the Yankees celebrity did it in his first actual at-bat of the season in a 5-0 win over the Giants.

As for extra storylines:

You can meet up with all of the motion right here and see all of our best takeaways right here.

Five intended causes Lamar Jackson does not have a long-term contract 🏈



USATSI



There’s been numerous discourse relating to Lamar Jackson. To me, the factor that sticks out isn’t just why the Ravens have not found out a deal, however why does not someone else appear to be in on a celeb quarterback and former MVP who hasn’t even reached his top but?

Our Garrett Podell indexed 5 causes Jackson does not have a freelance — and counterarguments for every. Here’s one who stuck my eye:

Podell: “Scheme fit/reliance on the run — ‘Looking at it objectively, I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game,’ [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank said Tuesday. … Counterargument: Both of Jackson’s injuries have come in the pocket as a passer, and Jackson’s Ravens have needed to operate as a run-first unit because of their lack of offensive spending, especially on wide receivers. … Jackson’s running style is a stark contrast to the bruising, battering ram style of quarterback rushing associated with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Cam Newton.”

I assumed this was once a truly just right, detailed glance at a number of facets of what is transform an overly sophisticated scenario.

Celtics demolish Bucks in matchup of best two groups in East 🏀



Getty Images



One evening after making historical past, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and the Bucks made extra historical past — the fallacious form of historical past, even though.

The Celtics demolished Milwaukee, 140-99, in a fight of the best two groups in the Eastern Conference. The 41-point loss is the Bucks’ second-largest defeat house in franchise historical past.

Jayson Tatum had 40 issues — his eleventh 40-point effort of the season, tying Larry Bird ‘s franchise file — and Jaylen Brown had 30. The Celtics are 21-1 when Tatum and Brown each ranking 30 issues in the similar sport.

had 40 issues — his eleventh 40-point effort of the season, tying ‘s franchise file — and had 30. The are 21-1 when Tatum and Brown each ranking 30 issues in the similar sport. The Celtics made 22 threes , tied for his or her maximum in any sport since the All-Star smash. Tatum, who entered the evening capturing 30.7% on 3-pointers in March, nailed 8 of 10 tries from deep.

, tied for his or her maximum in any sport since the All-Star smash. Tatum, who entered the evening capturing 30.7% on 3-pointers in March, nailed 8 of 10 tries from deep. Boston shot 56% (and held the Bucks to 37.6%) and outscored Milwaukee 54-36 in the paint.

Both groups spoke a couple of possible playoff rematch.

As our Jack Maloney notes, the Celtics did a lot more than inch nearer to the 1 seed in the East: They additionally now personal the tiebreaker. Even if the Bucks hang on, the Celtics confirmed what they may be able to be at their perfect: 1) an offensive powerhouse led through two elite scorers and supported through a lot of sturdy function gamers, and 2) a defensive juggernaut with positional flexibility up and down the lineup.

It’s necessary to take into account that the Bucks have been on the moment evening of a back-to-back and the Celtics had two days to good over a blowout loss to the Wizards. But additionally it is necessary to take into account that this Celtics crew can also be flat-out dominant in opposition to with regards to someone. They despatched that message loud and transparent Thursday.

