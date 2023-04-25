President Biden says he is running for reelection, setting up possible Trump rematch

President Joe Biden stated Tuesday he will search a 2nd time period in workplace, confirming a reelection bid he has lengthy previewed — as he faces a possible rematch with Donald Trump subsequent November.

Biden introduced his 2024 marketing campaign in a pre-recorded video.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” he stated within the video, entitled ‘Freedom,’ which used to be posted to his social media account early Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

President Joe Biden throughout an tournament on the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 coaching heart in Accokeek, Md., April 19, 2023. EPA/Bloomberg by means of Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The video announcement makes a speciality of Biden’s last argument to the rustic, making his case for 4 extra years in workplace to “finish this job” — a line he previewed throughout his State of the Union cope with this yr.

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. And this is our moment,” Biden says within the video.

“Let’s finish this job, I know we can.”

- Advertisement -

As a part of that last argument, the president additionally calls out “MAGA extremists” for attacking “bedrock freedoms” within the video.

While Biden does indirectly title any of his GOP competitors, pictures from the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol and participants of the Republican Party, together with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, flash at the display.

Vice President Kamala Harris, once more becoming a member of Biden at the price ticket, is additionally featured prominently all through the video.

Biden’s 2024 marketing campaign can be controlled by means of Julie Chávez Rodríguez, a senior guide to the president on the White House, and the granddaughter of work chief Cesar Chávez.

Quentin Fulks, who up to now served as marketing campaign supervisor Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 2022 reelection marketing campaign, will function important deputy marketing campaign supervisor.

The marketing campaign is additionally pronouncing a slate of nationwide co-chairs, together with Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tuesday additionally marks 4 years to the day since he introduced his 2020 presidential marketing campaign.

In 2019, he pitched himself as a foil to then-President Trump — who he warned may just “forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation” as Trump went directly to assail him as infirm.

Now, Biden is poised to probably face Trump once more, if Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination. The former president has already introduced his personal marketing campaign and stays a dominant determine in his celebration: He led possible Republican challengers by means of double digits in an NBC News poll carried out previous this month.

Biden notched a number of main legislative wins throughout his first two years in workplace, with a Democratic majority in Congress, and received vital and from time to time bipartisan investments in infrastructure, local weather alternate, well being care and COVID-19 aid, amongst different spaces.

But questions on his age are certain to proceed to swirl round his reelection marketing campaign. At 80, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. historical past. At the top of a 2nd time period, he can be 86 years outdated.

Polls have proven maximum Americans — and maximum Democrats — would favor he now not run once more.

Nearly six in 10 Democratic-aligned adults stated they did not wish to see Biden renominated, an ABC News/Washington Post ballot present in February. And seven in 10 Americans, and 51% of Democrats, stated within the NBC News ballot this month that they didn’t need him to hunt a 2nd time period, with part of them mentioning age as a “major” issue.

The White House has spoke back to these issues by means of pointing to the agenda Biden maintains, and his physician has stated he’s are compatible to function commander in leader.

“It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age,” he advised ABC News anchor David Muir in February. “It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, ‘Watch me.'”

Voter apathy would possibly not turn out completely insurmountable: Some of the similar Democratic-leaning adults polled by means of ABC News previous this yr later stated that whilst they have been cautious of Biden running once more, that would not push them towards Republicans like Trump.

Similarly, in another poll carried out this month, whilst just about part of Democrats stated they did not need Biden to run once more, 78% of them stated they authorized of the task he’s doing.

And 81% stated they might no less than most likely vote for him in a basic election, in step with the ballot, which used to be carried out by means of the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden’s age is also put to the check by means of the extra rigorous calls for of a marketing campaign that doesn’t happen within the throes of an epidemic, because the ultimate one did.

In 2020, the unfold of COVID-19 led Biden to seriously limit his commute and make a lot of his electioneering digital. This time, the president will most probably hit the street a lot more than he had sooner than.

Biden has in contemporary months been more and more transparent that he meant to run — whilst additionally disposing of an legitimate announcement, at the same time as two lengthy shot number one challengers, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stated they have been additionally in the hunt for the Democratic nomination.

But the celebration’s history-bucking luck in ultimate yr’s midterm elections helped to quell chatter in Washington over whether or not the president will have to search some other time period. And since his State of the Union speech in February, he has again and again advised crowds he desires to “finish the job” — on well being care, abortion rights, gun laws and a number of alternative problems.

Since then, he has toured the rustic touting his accomplishments, together with his legislative wins.

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s announcement, he’s additionally argued there was a home production renaissance throughout his presidency, with masses of 1000’s of jobs created and masses of thousands and thousands of greenbacks in personal funding.

Beyond large spending expenses for infrastructure and pandemic aid, Biden has additionally helped dealer the passage of rules that advertise the home manufacture of semiconductor chips and blank power era; elevate taxes on companies; and perform essentially the most vital gun reform measures in a long time.

But the ones good points all got here with Democrats in complete keep an eye on of Congress. Since January, Republicans have held the bulk within the House, bent on blocking off Biden’s priorities whilst, they are saying, serving as a test at the management, together with investigating his habits.

In pushing for Biden to agree to chop federal executive spending, conservatives have additionally created a probably catastrophic problem by means of refusing to lift the rustic’s debt ceiling. That threatens an remarkable nationwide default except the president concurs to barter, which he refuses to do so long as the talks are tied to the debt restrict.

How that dispute performs out may just form the narrative heading into 2024.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.