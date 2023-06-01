Premier League soccer star Harry Kane wants to ‘explore’ career as NFL kicker: ‘I would love to give it a go’

Harry Kane, the Premier League legend, additionally has aspirations to turn into an NFL participant. After discussing his American soccer ambitions in 2019, the Tottenham Hotspurs star has reiterated his plans to transfer sports activities showing on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to expose his need to turn into a kicker.

“I want to definitely explore [it],” Kane advised Michael Strahan. “I know it would be a lot of hard work. I’m not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. But yeah, it’s something I’d love to do. The NFL is something I’ve been following for about 10 years now, and I love it, so I would love to give it a go.”

Kane’s “obsession” with Tom Brady, which “led to a fascination with all things NFL,” has sparked his need to play within the American soccer league. He is already considered one of soccer’s all-time greats, with extra career objectives (213) than any person in Tottenham group historical past and rating 2nd a number of the Premier League’s all-time best scorers. Kane has additionally represented the England nationwide group since 2015 and captained it since 2018, scoring 55 objectives in 82 world appearances to make him his nation’s maximum prolific striker.

Earlier this month, Kane helped advertise the NFL’s upcoming International Series video games in London.