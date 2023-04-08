Preity Zinta shares two harrowing experiences of harassment and invasion of privacy; says, “My children are not part of a package deal” : Bollywood News

In contemporary yearsincidents of harassment of celebrities via paparazzi fanatics in India were on the upward thrust. Many celebrities have spoken out concerning the consistent intrusion of privateness the dearth of appreciate for obstacles. One such incident concerned Bollywood actress Preity Zintawho just lately took to social media to precise her considerations concerning the protection of her children.

Preity Zinta shares two harrowing experiences of harassment invasion of privateness; says“My children are not part of a package deal”

For the unversedon Saturday afternoonZinta spoke about an incident the place a girl attempted to take a image of her daughter Gia with out permission then proceeded to pick out her up planted “a big wet” kiss subsequent to her mouth. Another incident concerned a bodily challenged guy harassing Preity for cash getting competitive when he did not obtain what he sought after. In her captionthe actress discussed that during each casesthe paparazzi provide did not intrude or assist in any waybut as an alternative filmed the incidents laughed.

“I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being firstthen a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am,” learn an excerpt of her long caption. She additional added“Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infantsnot celebrities.”

In the feedback sectionmany come ahead to increase their enhance. “Some people just dont care about the boundaries privacy,” wrote a person whilst some other commented“No humanity left. Celebrity or no celebrity people work hard to achieve what they have.” A 3rd person wrote“This is completely unacceptable… This is the reality of a celebrity-obsessed country.”

