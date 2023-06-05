Power outages reported after heavy storms move through Houston-area

HOUSTON – The Houston field skilled in a single day storms that left about 11,000 folks with out energy on Sunday. The heavy rains and thunder that accompanied the typhoon can have woken up some citizens within the early morning hours, with wind gusts achieving as much as 60 mph.

CenterPoint Energy crews had been deployed to revive energy within the affected spaces. KPRC 2’s Corley Peel reported from Katy the place she famous that there have been a lot of tree branches down alongside Provincial Boulevard and Cinnamon Boulevard, however no important harm used to be reported.

Videos from southeast Houston confirmed heavy rain coming down close to Gulf Freeway round 2am, highlighting the level of the typhoon’s sweep around the area.

If you’re affected and wish to in finding out what number of people misplaced energy on your field, take a look at here.