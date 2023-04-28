Port Tampa Bay makes record-breaking rebound following pandemic blow

In the wake of the pandemic, Florida’s cruise trade was once dealt a large blow, however it’s now seeing a resurgence.

Best pals Kristie and Kristine are eagerly expecting their upcoming cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.

Kristie Tindall shared, “Relaxing, not doing anything or doing whatever and just having a good time.”

After years of uncertainty for the cruise trade, this woman’s shuttle is very expected.

Kristine Rosenberger expressed her pleasure, announcing, “I’ve always wanted to go back on one, but with the cruise industry shutdown, it was not possible. So, it’s exciting to be going back out.”

Port Tampa Bay has no longer handiest rebounded from the pandemic however has exceeded pre-pandemic numbers, with expectancies for 1.2 million passengers to embark on cruises this 12 months – a brand new document.

Matt Thompson, the Vice President of Operations for Port Tampa Bay, shared that the uptick in passengers is because of an build up within the collection of ships, with 3 ships scheduled to embark this summer time in comparison to simply the Carnival Paradise final 12 months.

Thompson additionally shared {that a} record-breaking 12 months for shipment is anticipated, because it makes up 80% of the port’s overall income, with shipments of metal, aggregates, cement, and different items arriving on the port, which can also be noticed as a hub of monetary enlargement within the area.

The Florida Ports Council predicts that ports around the state will even succeed in document numbers within the coming years.