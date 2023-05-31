Popular Orlando club promoter Derek ‘Antwaun Miles’ Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting

- Advertisement -

A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County.

Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly known in Orlando as “Antwaun Miles.” His mother says people across the city have been sending their condolences to her.

“It’s not just the family that’s hurting. It’s Orlando. Whoever did this took a lot from the City of Orlando,” his mother Tuwanan Ware said. “Dereck/Antwaun was definitely the life of the party. The genuine love they have for Dereck it’s been overwhelming.”

Cummings’ mother describes her son as a family man. He was a father of four with another baby on the way.

“The new baby. He’s not going to get to know his father. He’s not going to get to know the loving person he is,” Ware said.

According to detectives, preliminary information suggests this incident was a dispute between Cummings and someone he knew. No other details have been released as to why the person shot and killed him. His mother is left asking why someone took her son’s life.

“Being in the promoting business I’m sure you gain jealously or things of that nature, but nothing to kill him over,” said Ware. “There was no reason. Look what he’s done to a family. Children will have to grow up without a father, one will never meet their father.”





The shooting remains under investigation and police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Casselberry Police Department, 911, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).