PopStroke, Tiger Woods’ Mini Golf Concept, Coming To The Colony

PopStroke, the Florida-based leisure middle and eating place chain recognized for its miniature golfing classes designed via Tiger Woods, is increasing its presence in Texas with a 2d location at The Colony’s Grandscape construction.

PopStroke has current places all through Florida, together with Fort Myers, Orlando, Port Saint Lucie, Sarasota and Tampa, in addition to in Glendale, Arizona. The corporate additionally has plans to open places in Scottsdale and Delray within the close to long term.

The first PopStroke location in Texas opened in Katy, close to Houston, in opposition to the top of 2022. But the chain most effective just lately introduced hobby in North Texas.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the Grandscape location will price an estimated $5.2 million to construct and can span round 13,000 sq. toes.

As with different PopStroke places, the brand new leisure middle in The Colony will function 37 out of doors mini-golf holes, all of which might be designed via Woods and his golfing direction design company TGR Design. It will even be offering food and drinks provider and an out of doors playground house for households to experience.

Construction at the new North Texas location is slated to start out on June 1, 2023, with an estimated finishing touch date of December 31, 2023, in keeping with the state submitting. No respectable grand opening date has been introduced but.

PopStroke’s distinctive aggregate of miniature golfing and foods and drinks has confirmed a success in different states, and the corporate hopes to proceed this luck in North Texas. The leisure middle supplies a a laugh and tasty revel in for every age, and its classes and foods and drinks have won certain opinions.

The opening of the brand new PopStroke location in The Colony is predicted to create jobs and give a contribution to the native economic system. For extra information about PopStroke and its choices, talk over with the corporate’s web page.

