Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was once lately hospitalized for bronchitis, received’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extraordinarily cold climate in Rome

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was once lately hospitalized for bronchitis, received’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extraordinarily cold climate in Rome.

It mentioned that as an alternative of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the lodge the place he lives in the Vatican.

- Advertisement -

He will nonetheless attend the previous Passion of the Lord birthday party at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added. There, the pass can be unveiled ahead of it is going to the Colosseum for the procession.

Francis, 86, was once discharged from a Rome medical institution on Saturday following remedy for bronchitis. The Vatican mentioned at the time that he would perform the entire Holy Week time table, together with the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

On Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and later washed and dried the toes of a dozen citizens of a Rome juvenile jail in a ritual symbolizing humility.