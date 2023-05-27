Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after canceling schedule with a fever

Pope Francis studio’s window closed shutters are noticed at the Apostolic palace in St. Peter’s Square on the Vatican, Friday, May 26, 2023. Pope Francis skipped conferences Friday as a result of he used to be working a fever after a in particular busy day, the Vatican mentioned. The Vatican No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, mentioned Francis used to be drained and attributed the fever to the truth that Francis had greeted, separately, a in particular giant crowd of his college basis Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis resumed regular appointments on Saturday, at some point after canceling his schedule because of a fever.

The pontiff held a choice of non-public conferences, together with with guests from Georgetown University who had been on the town for a convention with a Jesuit-run magazine. Francis later used to be captured on video arriving on the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outdoor.

The Vatican’s affirmation of the 86-year-old pope’s fever sparked issues about Francis’ well being. The closing time he spiked a critical fever, in March, the 86-year-old pontiff used to be rushed to the medical institution the place he used to be identified with acute bronchitis. He gained intravenous antibiotics and used to be launched 3 days later.

The Vatican has showed that the pope will preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday, and can meet with Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday.