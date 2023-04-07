Ponting: Suryakumar is the kind of player who can win you a World Cup

Despite Suryakumar Yadav’s fresh lean shape, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes India must again him going into the house 50-over World Cup later this yr.

"Everyone around the world knows what Surya [Suryakumar] can do in white-ball cricket. They should stick with him, I feel," Ponting informed the ICC Review. "Because he is I think the kind of player that can win you a World Cup.

"He could be a little bit inconsistent however he is the type of man who in large moments can win you one thing," Ponting said. "A bit of like the overdue nice Andrew Symonds did for Australia.

"When you invest in these guys, you give them an opportunity, you give them a pretty clear direction and get some clarity around the role you want them to play, they've got so much talent that they can single-handedly win you games.

"That's without a doubt the manner that I'd take a look at it for India. I would not be taking part in it secure, I'd be going with match-winning avid gamers and I believe he is a match-winner," he said.

Suryakumar, in 21 ODI innings, has scored 433 runs at an average of 24.05 with two half-centuries.

Ponting picked out the No. 5 slot as the best option for Suryakumar.

“I believe he was once handiest batting at 5 anyway, and I would not need him a lot less than that, particularly with Hardik [Pandya], [Ravindra] Jadeja and Axar [Patel] and all the ones guys there,” Ponting said. “I’m a large believer in giving your perfect batsman as a lot time as you can in all codecs of the recreation.