Pomona hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead, police say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — Two other people had been killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Pomona Sunday night time, police stated.

The crash took place round 8:45 p.m. within the space of Garey Avenue, between Bonita and Harrison avenues.

Details into the crash have no longer been launched, alternatively, Pomona police stated the 2 sufferers had been in a automobile after they had been struck, and the opposite motive force fled the scene.

Witness Bill Ryczek stated he heard the crash and rushed out to lend a hand.

“I ran up over the fence, saw everything in disarray and upside down,” Ryczek stated. “I jumped off, was first on scene. Everything was chaotic. The gentleman in the car seemed to be severely injured.”

The witness stated he noticed a person operating clear of the scene and he chased him on foot, however the guy were given away.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.