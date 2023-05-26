Polk County drills new super wells to ensure future water supply

The inhabitants growth in Polk County has led to a increasing worry over the lack of ingesting water supply within the area. In order to ensure a sustainable water supply over the following twenty years, drilling initiatives are recently underway.

The Water Resources Bureau Chief for Southwest Florida Water Management District, Jay Hoecker, said that the desire to expand choice water provides is now a very powerful due to the fast tempo of expansion within the county and the affect it’s having at the area. Spearheading the initiatives is the Polk Regional Water Cooperative, which is a choice of 15 municipalities creating choice water provides for the county.

The company is drilling new super wells in Lakeland and east of Lake Wales that can succeed in two times as deep and faucet into the Lower Floridan Aquifer. However, this aquifer isn’t as drinkable because the Upper Floridan Aquifer, which is the primary supply of water for many of Florida. The water has upper ranges of sodium and chloride, and calcium sulfate, making it salty and mistaken for ingesting.

The Executive Director of Polk Regional Water Cooperative, Eric DeHaven, defined that the method of opposite osmosis is vital to produce drinkable water from the Lower Floridan Aquifer. These choice water supply initiatives are anticipated to value greater than $650 million.

Furthermore, there will probably be a 61-mile transmission pipeline in Polk County that can path the handled water from the remedy crops to all of the member governments, who will put it into their machine.

According to DeHaven, the water will probably be to be had for Southeast mission individuals in 2027 and for West Polk in 2028. These projects goal to supply a long-term, dependable and secure ingesting water supply for Polk County’s fast-growing inhabitants.