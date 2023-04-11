Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

Poland’s top minister has flown to the United States for conferences geared toward strengthening the commercial and defense cooperation of the 2 countries

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki flew Tuesday to the United States for conferences geared toward strengthening the commercial and defense cooperation of the 2 countries.

Morawiecki is due to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday on the White House. He may be scheduled to have conferences with the representatives of American defense firms all through his three-day consult with.

“I am flying to the United States to strengthen the alliance with our most powerful ally, with a country that guarantees security in Europe, that especially guarantees security in our part of Europe,” Morawiecki mentioned.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine remaining yr, the United States larger its army presence in Poland — a country on NATO’s jap flank that borders Ukraine — and has used Poland as a transit nation for army and humanitarian help going into Ukraine.

Poland may be a significant donor of help to Ukraine, and has been ordering tanks and different fashionable army apparatus, most commonly from U.S. and South Korean manufacturers, to strengthen its personal forces and change some older apparatus despatched to Ukraine.

As Europe seeks to achieve power independence, Poland may be making plans to construct nuclear energy vegetation, and has selected the U.S. executive and Westinghouse as its companions for its first plant.

Before departing Warsaw early Tuesday, Morawiecki informed newshounds on the airport that Polish-American family members “have not been so good for a long time, and perhaps they have never been so strong.”

Morawiecki’s consult with follows two visits to Poland via U.S. President Joe Biden since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The top minister mentioned Poland’s alliance with the U.S. is “an absolute foundation of our security.”

“It is based on two pillars: economic and defense cooperation. I am going to the U.S. to strengthen both of these pillars,” he mentioned.