Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen leaving Riviera Middle School in SW Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami-Dade Police Department is looking for assist from the group to find a 14-year-old lady who went missing after leaving Riviera Middle School on Thursday. Isabella Travieso is described as status 5 toes, 4 inches tall and weighing 13 kilos. She has black hair, brown eyes, and used to be last seen dressed in a black blouse, black shorts, and Crocs with a black and white trend. Authorities imagine that the missing juvenile could also be in want of services and products.

If you’ve got any information that would assist find Isabella Travieso, please name Detective Y. Hernandez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

