Police: Puerto Rico assailants targeting drug rival killed 2 and injured 13

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Assailants in Puerto Rico who killed two other folks and injured 13 after they fired indiscriminately outdoor a bar throughout a celebration have been targeting only one guy in a drug trafficking feud, police stated Monday.

No arrests were made within the weekend capturing.

Police imagine the objective used to be a person in his 20s who used to be killed outdoor the Piel Kanela bar in San Juan when assailants in automobiles opened hearth early Sunday, Col. Roberto Rivera advised The Associated Press in an interview.

The guy, Luis E. Guzmán González, 28, had eluded previous makes an attempt at assassination in assaults related to drug trafficking. “What these people wanted to happen, finally happened,” Rivera stated.

All of the opposite sufferers have been bystanders, Rivera stated.

Another guy on the scene, Luis Hernández Martinez, 72, used to be killed. Eight other folks have been being handled in hospitals from wounds suffered within the assault, and 5 have been handled and launched.

Investigators who reviewed safety digicam pictures imagine one automobile drove previous the bar and known the objective. Then, occupants of 2 different cars opened hearth.

The capturing delivered to 11 the overall choice of other folks slain in violence over the Memorial Day weekend in Puerto Rico

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stated that the Sunday morning assault used to be “hard,” however expressed self assurance that investigators would crack the case. He additionally lauded the paintings of police forces underneath his management, announcing that 57 fewer other folks were slain in violence via this date this yr, as when put next with ultimate yr.

So some distance in 2023, there were 204 slayings, when put next with 261 throughout the similar duration in 2022.

Rivera, an auxiliary commander of investigation with 38 years revel in within the Puerto Rico police, stated criminals have deserted a prior unwritten code to not shoot goals after they’re with kin, although he did not explain whether or not Sunday’s sufferers incorporated kin of the focused guy.

Assailants in focused killings are also turning into more youthful, he stated.

¨Now they offer them a rifle, and inform them to shoot with out having a look. What´s vital is to complete the undertaking,” Rivera stated.