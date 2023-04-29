Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Authorities say a police officer and his wife had been found shot to dying in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to turn up for paintings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A police officer and his wife had been found shot to dying in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to turn up for paintings Friday evening, government stated.

State brokers are investigating the deaths as a double murder, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden stated at a past due Friday news convention.

- Advertisement -

Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was once meant to start out paintings at 6 p.m. Friday after a number of days off. When he did not display up for his shift or resolution his telephone, supervisors went to his area and found the our bodies, Braden stated.

The leader stated Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, had been each shot, however he didn’t say if their home looked to be damaged into or give another information about their deaths.

Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was once retired from the army and have been a Fayetteville officer for nearly two years, Braden stated.

- Advertisement -

Since Tavarez-Rodriguez was once a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, Braden stated.