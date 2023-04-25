Police: Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s stepfather stole $10K day family fled

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) – On April 25, police officers supplied an replace at the seek for six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Despite clearing 500 acres of land and recuperating some pieces, it stays unclear if the pieces are associated with the kid’s disappearance.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6



Patricia Paris





During a contemporary press convention, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer published that most of the places searched are off busy roadways, however not more searches are deliberate at the moment. All of the pieces discovered throughout the quest had been despatched to a criminal offense lab for processing.

Chief Spencer wired the significance of the searches, even supposing they do indirectly link to Noel’s disappearance. “Each day, we get closer and closer to the answers we all seek. Although it has been a month, and we have not found Noel, rest assured, we have not stopped the fight, not even close,” mentioned Spencer.

Investigators are going via an excessive amount of knowledge, despite the fact that Spencer may no longer talk about the specifics. The knowledge indicated that Noel’s disappearance happened close to the final week of October 2022. This investigation spanning state and nation borders has adopted over 70 leads and concerned 1000’s of guy hours. More than 24 arrest warrants, seek warrants, and subpoenas were issued, and numerous interviews were carried out.

Newly-released surveillance pictures display Arshdeep Singh, at his financial institution, hours ahead of fleeing the rustic. Police mentioned he stole $10,000 and deposited $8,000 in his account.



Everman Police Department





Further investigation into Noel’s disappearance published that Arshdeep Singh, Noel’s stepfather, had bought one-way airplane tickets to India for Noel’s mom and siblings. Records from a credit card account belonging to Singh display a big money deposit going into his account on March 22, hours ahead of the family fled.

Chief Spencer alleges that Singh fraudulently altered his corporate’s money deposit report and got rid of $10,000 from the secure, which he deposited into his personal account. A prison robbery warrant has been issued for Singh in consequence.

Anyone with information in this case is requested to name the police at 817.293.2923.