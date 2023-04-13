Police make arrest in connection to stolen mail from overstuffed collection boxes

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A large arrest Wednesday night time is bringing some aid to loads of North Texans who’re discovering themselves victimized through stolen mail that leads to test fraud.

U.S. Postal inspectors and Grapevine police carried out a stakeout of a collection field and arrested a person they imagine has been stealing mail in a couple of towns.

Manila envelopes full of not anything greater than mattress pillow packing subject material – that is what government say Demonde Bennett used to be stuffing into U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.

He’s accused of the usage of them to make deposited mail upward push to the highest in order that the 22-year-old may scouse borrow tests and fraudulently money them.

“Over $300,000. He was responsible in either making out checks to himself or selling them over the dark web,” Larry Strauss mentioned.

That’s what Strauss says postal inspectors instructed him after he used to be knowledgeable of the arrest.

The 76-year-old Plano retiree used to be a sufferer of test fraud previous this 12 months and used to be in doubt any individual would ever be stuck for against the law that government say is rampant presently in the U.S.

“I think it’s a lesson learned that any other prospective mail thieves better think twice,” Strauss mentioned.

Court paperwork disclose that postal staff in Grapevine had been lately noticing a couple of manila envelopes inside of collection boxes “that all contained bed pillow packing material crafted in a manner that made them 4-6 inches thick.”

Authorities made up our minds it had no postage and used to be simplest getting used to reason the collection boxes overflow, making it simple to succeed in in and snatch actual mail, a lot of it containing tests.

Authorities determined to stakeout the boxes and that very same day, in accordance to the arrest document, they witnessed Bennett “get his arm deep into the box opening and remove mail.”

He used to be arrested through Grapevine police who say inside of his automotive they discovered “numerous checks on the driverside floorboard” together with “5 padded manila envelopes and a bed pillow that had been cut open.”

“I feel sorry for him. He’s only 22-years-old. He has a whole life ahead of him he is a young guy if he had brains enough to do mail theft, he has brains enough to do something productive,” Strauss mentioned.

CBS News Texas first reported in February on proceedings of test fraud in a number of towns the place USPS collection boxes had been discovered overflowing with mail.

Three occasions already this 12 months, letter carriers in Plano, Dallas and Bedford had been robbed at gunpoint for what are referred to as arrow keys.

They can open any collection field and feature been discovered on the market at the darkish internet for $2,000 every.

The news of no less than one arrest has sufferers of mail robbery hopeful that government are making growth on after all getting the crime underneath keep watch over.

“The postal inspectors followed through,” Strauss mentioned. “The post office in Plano was on high alert, as a result they caught the individual and all of my things have been resolved.”

Bennett has pleaded now not to blame in a Fort Worth federal court docket.

Of path, 1000’s of North Texans are ready until the final minute to pay their taxes and may have to make a decision whether or not to believe sending tests during the mail.

If you do, the postal provider recommends the usage of the indoor collection boxes.