Police investigating L.A. shooting that injured 1-year-old

Police are on the lookout for two suspects who have been reportedly fascinated with a shooting that left a 1-year-old kid injured in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Authorities answered to studies of a kid who was once shot close to 79th Street and Towne Avenue round 5:41 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 1-year-old lady who suffered a graze wound to her foot. 

According to police, the shooting incident came about at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard, and so they consider the sufferer was once moved to 79th Street and Towne Avenue in a while after. 

The suspects, described as two Black men, have been final noticed on Avalon Boulevard in a light-colored Kia with Texas plates. One suspect is roughly two decades outdated and the opposite is in his mid-20s. 

It is unknown what led as much as the shooting. 

No arrests had been made and no additional main points are to be had right now. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

