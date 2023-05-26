Police in Florida say they fatally shot armed woman who ‘ambushed’ them in park

Authorities say police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they had been looking for a drug investigation suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they had been looking for a suspect in a drug investigation, officers mentioned.

The taking pictures came about round 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee. Tallahassee cops and a Leon County sheriff’s deputy answered to the park after receiving a record that the drug suspect they had been on the lookout for, a person, was once observed there, in line with a division news liberate Friday.

While on the park, they encountered a 2d guy with the suspect, who officials known as making earlier threats to regulation enforcement, in addition to the woman who was once an affiliate of the second one guy. The 2d guy was once detained whilst the woman walked away, however she returned a little while later firing a rifle, the Tallahassee Police Department mentioned in a remark.

Fearing for his or her lives, the officials and deputy returned hearth and he or she was once struck. She was once taken to a clinic, the place she died.

No cops had been injured and there is not any risk to public protection, the police division mentioned.

The drug investigation suspect was once taken into custody on the park.

The officials concerned in the taking pictures were put on administrative depart pending the end result of an investigation. The police division mentioned it was once dedicated to “accomplishing an intensive investigation into the occasions main as much as the taking pictures.”