Police identify woman killed in Orlando shopping center shooting, suspects still being sought

Police are investigating a shooting outside an Orlando shopping center that left a woman in her early 60s dead Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 5100 North Lane when patrol officers found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police said. The Orlando Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries.

The woman was identified as Angela Sutton Washington. Police believe Sutton was not the intended target of the shooting. Several people were at the shopping plaza when the incident happened, according to police.

Orlando police detectives said Angela Sutton Washington was the target of a shooting on Feb. 7, 2023. [Credit: Family handout]

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information they believe can assist in identifying the person responsible for Washington’s death is encouraged to call the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.