Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

(Baltimore Police Department by means of AP)

NEW YORK — A man accused of pushing some other man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police stated.

Investigators discovered Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a resort in the South Ozone Park group of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police stated in a news liberate. White shall be charged with first-degree homicide after he’s extradited to Baltimore, police stated.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks on the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police stated.

Detectives known as to the station that day discovered medics rendering help to Foster, who died at the scene. Their investigation printed Foster have been status close to the threshold of the platform when he used to be pushed from in the back of, fell onto the tracks and used to be electrocuted, police stated.

It used to be no longer straight away transparent whether or not White had an lawyer who may just discuss on his behalf.