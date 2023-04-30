Police: Armed man wounded, 2 officers hit but saved by vests

Police say an in a single day standoff with an armed man in a Philadelphia house ended when he used to be shot and wounded by officers who have been fired upon and struck by bullets of their protecting vests

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford advised WPVI-TV that officers have been known as to the Germantown house at about 4 p.m. Saturday after a record of an armed man and got get right of entry to to the valuables by a relative but have been fired upon by the man.

Officials say the barricade state of affairs lasted in a single day into Sunday, and SWAT negotiators attempted to speak with the man but someday they misplaced communique with him. Stanford stated they have been involved concerning the man’s protection and went inside of Sunday morning and located him at the 3rd flooring when he opened hearth.

Stanford stated two officers have been hit but “fortunately of their vest space and they have been saved by their vest.” They returned fire, striking the man and he was transported to the hospital, he said. WPVI-TV reported that the two SWAT officers were treated at Temple University Hospital and later released.

The situation of the man taken from the house wasn’t right away identified.