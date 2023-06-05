Plenty of bills await possible signature or veto by Florida’s DeSantis | Florida

(The Center Square) — Dozens of bills remain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to either sign, allow to become law without his signature or even veto.

The biggest agenda item left on the list of bills that passed both chambers of the Legislature is a record $117 billion budget.

Senate Bill 2500 is the General Appropriations Act and the fiscal budget for the upcoming year. Topping over $117 billion, the budget includes various tax cuts, pay increases for state employees, $28 billion for education, including an additional $1 billion for student aid and $2.4 billion for the Florida College System.

Health and Human Services have been allocated $47.3 billion and criminal and civil justice has a budget of $6.7 billion. A total of $21 billion has been set aside for transportation, tourism and economic development and agriculture, environment and general government has been allocated $11.3 billion, with $4.9 billion going towards environmental protection.

SB 2502 further adds to the General Appropriations Act, outlining guidelines to implement the budget, while SB 2504 directs the resolution of any collective bargaining issues when addressing state employees.

House Bill 5101 is an education appropriations bill that modifies certain statutes to incorporate more transparency in education and with implementation of the K-12 budget. The bill states that the Florida Auditor General must be able to perform an annual financial audit for the Florida School for Competitive Academics.

SB 2510 would increase certain income thresholds for residents in a state Veterans’ nursing facility and establishes a Medicaid long-term care managed care pilot program in certain counties across the state to better integrate health care services, long-term care services and home and community-based services for people with developmental disabilities.

SB 2506 relates to the Capitol Complex and includes an appropriation of $2 million to design and develop a Memorial Park adjacent to the existing Capitol Complex in Tallahassee.

HB 5303 expands the uses of the Biomedical Research Trust Fund to include a specified amount of money for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program which will be distributed to participating cancer centers. The program will gather statistics on cancer, including breast cancer.

SB 1676 relates to the sale and distribution of hemp. The bill would require that hemp extract is considered a food in certain requirements and revises what standards must be met before being distributed and sold in Florida and businesses must meet certain permitting requirements.

SB 7030 establishes the Opioid Settlement Trust Fund within the Department of Children and Families. The trust fund was established in hopes of abating the opioid crisis and the funds will be used in opioid-related litigation, as well as bankruptcy proceedings.

SB 180 updates the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, regulating and registering the offer and sale of securities in Florida by the Office of Financial Regulation.

Insurance and finance have several bills still awaiting the governor’s signature. SB 312 revises minimum coursework qualification for licensure as a life agent. HB 331 revises liens and bonds laws, including when notices must be served. SB 418 revised membership requirements for specific members of the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology and HB 599 increases the maximum fee that can be charged for debt management services.

SB 250 makes changes to certain Florida statutes regarding the preparation and response of state and local governments during natural emergencies. The bill also prohibits counties and municipalities within 100 miles of where hurricanes Ian and Nicole made landfall from adopting procedures that make it more difficult to have development permits, reviews, or comprehensive plans approved.