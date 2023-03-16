Plant City man buys private jet once owned by Elvis Presley

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man purchased a private jet once owned by Elvis Presley.

James Webb purchased the 1962 Lockheed Jetstar for $234,000. The jet was once bought at public sale in January.

The aircraft is saved in an undisclosed location in Plant City.

“Never in a million years did I ever think this is actually what I would get to do for a living. Go find really super cool airplanes and try to give them a new life,” mentioned James Webb.

Webb is an aviation fanatic. He buys planes and restores them. He has greater than 365,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel known as “Jimmys World.”

“I think the plan is to convert this into an RV so it can go on tour so as many people as possible around the country can have an Elvis experience. They can check out the airplane and do some other fun things,” mentioned Webb.

Webb mentioned the aircraft has switched homeowners a couple of occasions. It was once privately owned prior to he bought it. He paid to transport the jet from a wilderness in Roswell, New Mexico, to Florida.

“Elvis is the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. There hasn’t been a single rock star that’s had a bigger influence on music as we know it. He’s the founder of Rock ‘n’ Roll. I mean it doesn’t get any bigger than that,” mentioned Webb.

Webb mentioned the jet was once once purple like a hearth engine. The colour has light through the years. Webb hopes to mend the out of doors of the aircraft however needs to go away the cockpit and inside of on my own. The aircraft nonetheless has a VCR participant, microwave and tv inside of, in conjunction with purple velvet seats and a purple carpet.

Webb plans to promote the wings of the aircraft to different Elvis enthusiasts.

“Even though he has been dead for over 45 years, I mean, he still has a huge, massive following,” mentioned Webb.

Webb needs to excursion the rustic and lift cash for charities.

“It’s something unusual, it’s something interesting and maybe they’ll learn something along the way, Elvis and who he was and maybe his impact,” added Webb.

