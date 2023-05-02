Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Florida

Pipe burst forces road closures in Miami Springs – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Due to a pipe burst, South Royal Poinciana Boulevard between Coolidge and Sheridan Drive has been closed, in step with a tweet from Miami Springs. Crews had been running to mend the pipe, and the road must be resurfaced as neatly. The side road closure happened simply after 5 p.m., inflicting inconvenience to drivers.

The road is anticipated to be open in time for Tuesday’s morning trip.

