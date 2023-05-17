Pinellas County student highlights benefits of skilled trades after graduation

As scholars graduate from highschool within the Tampa Bay house, they are finding that the normal faculty trail is not for everybody. Some grads are as a substitute pursuing a occupation within the skilled trades, as is the case with 18-year-old Josh Ward.

Ward is a component of the Construction Technology program at Dunedin High School and is about on turning into an electrician. He’s even gained SkillsUSA’s gold medal for electric development wiring within the state pageant and is now coaching for the nationwide championships in Atlanta in June.

- Advertisement -

Brandon Szymanski, the construction trades trainer at Dunedin High School, notes that Ward’s pastime for the craft is clear in his determination and difficult paintings. Those qualities are crucial, as he additionally issues out that the skilled trades are briefly provide of staff.

Szymanski provides, “To have the trades come back, you can make $80,000, $100,000 plus thousand dollars a year doing these trades, and again, we’re building the next step in America. We’re building houses. We’re building businesses. We’re building jobs.”

Ward has already gained a number of process gives, proving that alternatives exist for the ones keen to discover a special trail. He encourages different scholars to present the skilled trades a check out, announcing, “Give it all a shot, and you might find that one of them you absolutely love and that’s what you want to do for the rest of your life.”