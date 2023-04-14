Pinellas County dives into fixing lifeguard shortage

CLEARWATER, Fla — On Sand Key seashore in Clearwater Friday, the following wave of people who’ll lend a hand stay Pinellas County seashores secure have been up shiny and early to coach. They’re new lifeguard recruits like Charles McLaughlin, who moved right here from Buffalo, NY, to paintings.

“I just decided that I wanted to do something and give back to the community. And I wanted to experience something other than the lake effect snow that we grew up with,” he stated.

The county’s aquatic manager, Andrea Moreira, stated they’re going to take all of the lend a hand they are able to get.

Right now, just a handful of the 25 lifeguard positions within the county are full-timers. The remainder of the ones positions are stuffed with part-time people, who frequently produce other paintings and college duties—which leaves the county in a relentless shortage.

“So, I really need availability, good skill[s], good people communication and [someone who] enjoys to be outdoors,” stated Moreira.

To qualify, you will have to even be 18 or older, you’ve got in an effort to swim simply over 1 / 4 mile in below 10 mins, run 880 yards in 4 mins or much less, and you have got to be sturdy sufficient to drag somebody who is greater than you whilst in water of any intensity.

“Don’t expect to have a drowning when you are in the buoy line. You have to be careful of everything in and around the water. Twenty inches of water is enough for someone to drown,” stated Moreira.

New recruits who qualify might be given no less than 40 hours of coaching, which contains CPR certification. And McLaughlin shared this message for somebody who’s .

“Do you want to be behind a desk making calls or typing emails? Or do you want to get to interact with awesome members of the public in a beautiful environment like this? While, I might add, learning all sorts of new skills that, even if you’re not on the beach, you can apply to day-to-day life,” he stated.

To be informed extra concerning the county’s lifeguard program, click here.