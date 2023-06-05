Pilots are Texas Bound for NCAA Championships

THIS WEEK: NCAA OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

• The Pilots can have 3 athletes competing within the NCAA Outdoor T&F Champion- ships

• Cathal Doyle (1500m), Laura Pellicoro (1500m) and Matt Strangio (5000m) will compete on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3, respectively. If Doyle and Pellicoro advance from the first spherical, they’re going to compete on Days 3 and four, respectively.

• Tickets are to be had on-line here

• Live effects from the meet will likely be to be had at PortlandPilots.com.

LAST MEET: OREGON TWILIGHT/PORTLAND TWILIGHT

• Cathal Doyle certified for his 3rd NCAA Championships within the Men’s 1500 meter striking 5th total in 3:39.66.

• Matt Strangio certified for his first NCAA Championship within the Men’s 5,000 meter, striking 5th total in 13:30.16, making improvements to his No. 2 All-Time Mark.

• Laura Pellicoro certified for her 5th total, and primary NCAA Outdoor Championships within the Women’s 1500 meter striking twelfth total in 4:12.94.

• Ahmed Sado PRed by means of just about 10 seconds to run 8:42.18 within the 3,000 meter steeple– chase , just right for nineteenth total within the championships and No. 7 All-Time for the Pilots.

• Zak Kirk completed twenty third within the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter occasions in 13:49.69 and 29:05.25, respectively.

• Estanis Ruiz completed thirtieth within the West within the 3,000 meter steeplechase working 8:50.65.

• Danny Abala runs 29:30.86 to position thirty fourth within the West for the Men’s 10,000 meter run.

• Jonas Gertsen puts thirty ninth total within the males’s 5,000 meter run in 14:12.38.

LAST SEASON

• The Pilots competed in fifteen other meets all over the 2022 out of doors monitor season. The Pilots showcased a robust crew of returners and novices, making it some of the best possible seasons thus far.

• Personal bests, college information and all-time marks have been written all the way through the season in a couple of occasions.

• In the ladies’s 1500 meter, Laura Pellicoro ran the second one quickest mark at school historical past in a time of four:15.30. Veerle Baker ran the 5th quickest mark (4:21.58) and Emma Jenkins ran the 9th quickest mark (4:24.23).

• Laura Pellicoro broke the ladies’s 800 meter college report in a time of two:03.17. She additionally certified for nationals in the similar match.

• Veerle Bakker moved to No. 3 All-Time within the ladies’s 5,000 meter match with a time of 15:54.19.

• Bakker additionally set the ladies’s 3,000 meter steeplechase college report with a mark of 10:01.04.

• Emma Jenkins ran 34:15.67 in her debut 10,000 meter match, just right for No. 8 all time.

• In the ladies’s 3000 meter match, Veerle Bakker broke the college report with a time of 9:11.90, whilst Laura Pellicoro recorded the #9 mark all-time with 9:24.54.

• Ella Parker additionally ran the 5th quickest 200 meter sprint at school historical past with a time of 25.40.

• In the boys’s 1500 meter, Cathal Doyle set the college report with a time of three:38.05. Matt Strangio recorded the No. 2 mark at school historical past with a time of three:39.11. George Duggan and Chris Morzenti set the No. 6 and No. 8 marks at school historical past, working 3:41.86 and three:42.91, respectively.

• Cathal Doyle certified for the NCAA Championships within the