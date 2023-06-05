Pico-Union fatal crash: 8-year-old killed after female driver slams into shipping container

PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An 8-year-old boy was once killed after a 36-year-old lady crashed their automotive into a shipping container in Pico-Union on Saturday.

The crash came about round 5 p.m. on the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Toberman.

Police say the lady entered some other lane, hanging the shipping container.

Paramedics spoke back to the scene and took each sufferers to the sanatorium.

The lady is indexed in solid situation and the boy was once pronounced lifeless on the sanatorium.

The crash isn’t a DUI investigation at the moment, in keeping with the LAPD.

Whether the female driver was once the boy’s mom has now not been showed both.